Turkish fruits? ‘I can’t stop eating them’, says Dr M

ISTANBUL, July 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad divulged today that he is a fan of fruits grown in Turkey, and that he “cannot stop eating” them every time he visits the republic.

Speaking at a roundtable session with Turkish captains of industry, the prime minister suggested that producers here should consider exporting more of its produce to Malaysia, especially apricots and cherries.

“Whenever I’m here, when they are served in the room, I can’t stop eating them,” he told the roundtable, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a roundtable session with Turkish captains of industry at Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul July 26, 2019. The prime minister suggested that producers in Turkey should consider exporting more of its produce to Malaysia, especially apricots and cherries. — Bernama pic

The prime minister was responding to Murat Gigin, the chairman of Tekfen Holding, an Istanbul-based conglomerate whose focus included among others in agri-industry, especially fruits.

Gigin had in the session lamented that it had yet to export its produce to the Malaysian market.

Last year, Tekfen had acquired a 90 per cent stake in Alanar Meyve, one of the county’s largest premium fruit producers.

Alanar is reportedly expanding its exports to the Far East economies such as China and Hong Kong.

Turkey leads the world in the production of stone fruits such as apricots and cherries, and also figs, quinces, and grapes.