Prosecutor’s turn, MACC says after calling wraps on ministerial aide’s luxe watch

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said it has completed graft investigations involving the political secretary of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub.

The 47-year-old aide was alleged to have accepted a RM28,000 watch from a developer and had been arrested in April and held four days for investigation.

“With regards to the investigation involving the political secretary of the Minister of Agriculture over a luxury watch, the MACC has completed its investigation and sent the papers for further action to the AGC on 10 July 2019 and is awaiting feedback,” said MACC chief Latheefa Koya said in a statement, referring to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

The case was investigated under Section16(a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009 for power abuse.

Those found guilty can be sentenced to jail up to 20 years, and fined not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification.