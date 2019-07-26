Minister: Ipoh to pilot waste trap system for flash flood mitigation

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference in Ipoh July 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 26 ― Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the Ipoh City Council will use a new system to trap waste in drains, rivers and lakes to reduce flash floods.

Zuraida also said this was the first time such a system was deployed in Malaysia.

“What I know about the system so far is that it will trap all the waste in the drains, so that flash floods can be avoided.

“If the system show progressive result and successful, we will bring it to other local councils in the country as well in the future,” she told reporters after her official visit to Ipoh City Council.

Zuraida’s ministry approved nearly RM2 million for the city council's projects including for the trap waste project.

Elaborating on the project, Ipoh City Council engineering director Khairul Anuar Nordin said it was now at the tender stage and will be completed in four months once work starts in September.

“What this system will do is that it will trap all the waste in the drain, river and lake and gather it in one place.

“Then the waste will be moved to the waste disposal site. This will not only help to avoid flash floods, but will also keep our drains, rivers and lakes clean,” he said.

Khairul also said the locally-built system will be deployed at major drains and rivers in the city.