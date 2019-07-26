KL police chief: Don't bring umbrellas, sticks, lighters, helmets, weapons to tomorrow’s FA Cup final

KL police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said a total of 1,375 police personnel would be on safekeeping duty before, during and after the match. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The police are sending a stern warning to spectators not to bring any prohibited material when they come to watch the FA Cup 2019 final between Kedah and Perak at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said illegal materials such as canon crackers, firecrackers, flares, helmets, lasers, matches, lighters, sharp objects, weapons, liquors, umbrellas and sticks were forbidden to be brought into the stadium.

He said a total of 1,375 police personnel would be on safekeeping duty before, during and after the match.

“Traffic control assignments start at 8am, while security controls start at 3pm. We will also do body and bag checks.

“We hope the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (MSC) will take action against individuals who smoke at the stadium area, of which 450 people are on duty on behalf of MSC,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent headquarters yesterday.

In the meantime, the police also warned ticket touts not to take advantage of selling tickets for a high price for the FA Cup final.

Mazlan said it would take firm action against individuals who were found to be selling tickets illegally ahead of the clash between the two northern giants.

“We urge the public to inform the police who are on duty immediately if there is a ticket tout in the stadium area. We need cooperation as they only approach the public and keep away from the police.

“Fake ticket holders cannot enter the stadium because we will use scanners, only authorised ticket holders can enter the stadium. The entrance to the stadium will open at 4pm,” he said.

A total of 80,000 tickets including 2,000 for children, priced at RM50 for adults and RM5 for children under 12 years old, are allocated for the final action.

The Red Eagles and the Seladang squad are allocated 30,000 and 750 tickets each for adults and children respectively, while the rest are sold online.

Four-time champions Kedah advanced to the finals after setting aside Felda United on goal advantage after being tied 3-3 in aggregate, while two-timed champion Perak scored a 4-3 aggregate win over defending champion Pahang. — Bernama