JPJ says made RM9.6m from e-bidding of special vehicle registration

Shaharuddin said the e-bidding system is more efficient and transparent. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has garnered RM9.6 million from the e-bidding system of its special vehicle registration series.

RTD Director-General Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said the system, which was implemented in April, is more efficient and transparent.

“The implementation of the system has resulted in a huge impact on the tender management of the vehicle registration number.

“Revenue collection is done directly by the system, whereby it deducts from the bidders’ debit or credit card instead of the previous system where you have to put down a 50 per cent deposit and the rest is paid when the results of the bid are announced.

“There is also no human interference in the system. The bidder is dealing directly with the system which we also prefer,’’ he said.

To date, the RTD has conducted bids on seven special vehicle registration series in Kedah and the Federal Territories

Shaharuddin also announced they will begin bidding on the PPC series in Penang, starting from August 2 to August 6.

He also explained that the RTD is projecting a sale of RM1 million to RM1.3 million from the Federal Territories on the special vehicle registration numbers while other states are expected to provide revenues of RM 600,000 to RM1 million.

In the e-bidding system, bidders who are interested in a vehicle registration series is required to register online. They then can bid for a number. A RM10 fee is required for each bid.

While there is no limit on the number of bids, each individual bidder may only win up to three numbers while companies are only allowed to win up to five numbers.