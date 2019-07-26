JPJ: Corporate companies can purchase special vehicle registration numbers... for RM5m

Road Transport Department director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 26, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — Corporate companies can now purchase special vehicle registration numbers for RM5 million, said Road Transport Department (RTD) Director-General Datuk Shaharuddin Khalid today.

Shaharuddin said the purchase will allow corporate companies to have their own special vehicle registration plate spelling along with the first 1,000 number bracket.

“We also open up the opportunity for corporate companies to purchase special vehicle registration numbers for RM5 million.

“The purchase would allow them to have their special vehicle registration spelling such as their company name and plate number of up to 1,000,’’ he said in a press conference at the Ministry of Transport here today.

Shaharuddin said companies who wished to purchase more than the 1,000 vehicle registration number will have to pay an additional RM1 million for each 1,000 number bracket.

This follows after Transport Minister Anthony Loke revealed yesterday that public universities are able to request for special vehicle registration numbers from the RTD as a means to sell it to garner funds for their institutions.

Shaharuddin explained that public universities will need to pay the RTD RM500,000 for each special vehicle registration series and will have a vehicle registration number of up to 10,000.

The public universities will then have up to three years from the date of approval from the RTD to sell their respective special vehicle numbers. Any numbers that are not sold after that period will be returned to the RTD.