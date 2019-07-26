Gerakan chief: I met Pakatan and PKR reps who wanted Azmin in my party

Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau declined to reveal the identities of those he met but gave a broad answer that Gerakan’s door is open to all who share its ideology. — Picture By Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau today disclosed meeting several Pakatan Harapan (PH) representatives who showed an interest in having PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali join his party.

The Opposition politician said the meeting took place before the PKR sex video scandal broke in May.

“I don’t know if they represented Azmin or anyone else. I don’t know, but I want to say that there were NGO leaders and PKR leaders and leaders from other parties of Pakatan Harapan who want to see Azmin’s entry in Gerakan,” he told a news conference in Sungai Petani, Kedah that was broadcast through Facebook.

“Not directly. Indirectly, there were PKR leaders and also organisations or NGOs who met and gave information saying Azmin wants to enter Gerakan,” he said.

Lau declined to reveal the identities of those he met but gave a broad answer that Gerakan’s door is open to all who share its ideology.

“Therefore, my answer is still the same. We welcome anyone who can agree with Gerakan’s ideology, and we welcome them into Gerakan,” he replied when asked about the discussions with the political delegation.

Lau acted coy when asked if he had received any direct calls from PKR leaders or met them.

“Oh dear, how can I mention things like that in such great detail?” he said.

Asked if any PKR leader approached him after the sex scandal to discuss Azmin, Lau said: “I don’t want to answer that question.”

Malay daily Utusan Malaysia cited an unnamed source in its online report yesterday claiming Azmin would be jumping to Gerakan.

Another rumour later claimed the economic affairs minister was crossing over to Pakatan Harapan ally, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) or Bersatu.

The rumours intensified following public disagreements between Azmin and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, stemming from sex videos targeting the minister.

Former PKR Santubong youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz claimed Azmin as his lover in a confession video after the sex clips were leaked.

Haziq has been sacked from the party while Azmin has consistently denied the claims.

Azmin's political secretary Hilman Idham as well as PKR vice-presidents Zuraida Kamaruddin and Chua Tian Chang have dismissed the alleged crossovers as mere rumour.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said he has no confirmation of Azmin’s alleged resignation.