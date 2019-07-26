Fabric dealer charged with burning Perlis mufti’s car

In the 5.45am incident on March 22, Mohd Asri’s black Honda Accord car was burnt in the engine and left front tyre while the front and back windscreens were smashed. — Picture via Facebook/Dr Maza.com

KANGAR, July 26 — A fabric trader from Baling, Ahmad Mee or better known as Mee Tomoi, was today charged at the Kangar Sessions Court here with burning the official car of Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin on March 22.

Mee Tomoi, 49, was charged with committing the offence with Mohd Azimar Abdul Razak, 36, at the Mufti’s official residence here at about 5 am.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The charge, under Section 435 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term of 14 years and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Izham Ali prosecuted, while lawyer Nur Dyiana Syukur acted on behalf of Mee Tomoi.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad allowed the man bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set Aug 5 for the prosecution to hand over the documents.

On May 24, Mohd Azimar was also charged with the same offence to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. — Bernama