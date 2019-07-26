Dungun MP loses RM26,000 cash to snatch thief

Dungun MP Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (centre) appealed to eye-witnesses to contact the nearest police station to help in the investigation. — Picture via Facebook/Official Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli

DUNGUN, July 26 — Dungun MP Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli fell victim to a snatch thief in Jalan Pak Sabah here yesterday and lost RM26,000 in cash.

District Police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah said in the 2pm incident, the victim had just withdrawn money from an ATM at a bank.

He said the money was for buying cattle for the Aidiladha sacrificial ritual.

However, when he entered his car, a man, wearing a crash helmet, rushed to the passenger seat and snatched his bag.

“The 62-year-old victim tried to hold on to his bag which caused a brief struggle. He suffered a minor leg injury and received outpatient treatment at Dungun Hospital,” he said when contacted.

Baharudin said the police were looking for the suspect, who was believed to be riding a dark-coloured Yamaha motorcycle.

He appealed to eye-witnesses to contact the nearest police station to help in the investigation. — Bernama