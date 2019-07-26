Don’t panic, those explosions just our missile drill, Air Force tells Sabah, Labuan

The Royal Malaysian Air Force said it is conducting both an air-to-air missile drill as well as air-to-ground target practice over Kota Belud. — Picture via Facebook/ Royal Malaysian Air Force

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Sabahans and those in neighbouring Labuan can stay calm and carry on if they see low-flying fighter jets and hear explosions above their heads these few days till August 10.

That’s because the heart-racing aerial stunts and sounds are just a missile drill undertaken by the Air Force.

“Residents around Kota Belud, Labuan and Kota Kinabalu are advised not to panic if they see Royal Malaysian Air Force fighter jets flying low and hear sounds of explosions over Sabah air space,” it posted on its Facebook page last night.

It added its 19-day drill over Sabah airspace and sea started on July 23.

The Air Force said it is conducting both an air-to-air missile drill as well as air-to-ground target practice over Kota Belud.

Among the aircraft in use are the Sukhoi SU-30MKM, F/A-18D Hornet, B200T, A400M, and C130H.

“This exercise is to test the efficiency and ability of the TUDM fighter jet pilots in flying their aircraft and accuracy in firing the weapons,” the Air Force said, and added that is also ensuring that the military assets are in tip-top condition to protect Malaysian airspace.

It said the Navy and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency are providing support.