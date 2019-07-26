Anwar defends PAC deputy chief’s appointment to head green energy authority

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says Public Accounts Committee deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh’s selection to lead the Sustainable Energy Development Authority is permissible as it is not a GLC. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Public Accounts Committee deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh’s selection to lead the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda) is permissible as it is not a government-linked corporation (GLC), Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He explained that while Pakatan Harapan’s stand against political appointees at GLCs was clear, this does not preclude the appointment of politicians to statutory bodies such as Seda.

“[Not] all politicians who would be appointed are incapable or corrupt. If the person is suited and capable, we would consider it.

“We do not reject them because they are not suitable. But it is PH’s stance to not have [political] appointees,” the chairman of the parliamentary caucus on reform and governance said at a press conference here today.

MORE TO COME