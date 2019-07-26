Anwar: Azmin already said not jumping parties

Chairman of caucus on reform and governance, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a press conference at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declined to comment today on continuing speculation that his deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, may defect to Gerakan.

He said Azmin’s aide already denied the rumour, negating any need for the former to comment.

“He already answered no, so it is a no.

“Why do you want [us] to fight every day,” he said when pressed by a reporter.

Anwar previously triggered a row with Azmin after suggesting the latter should quit as economic affairs minister if a sex video allegedly of him is proven genuine.

Utusan Malaysia reported unnamed sources yesterday as claiming Azmin was leaving the party due to his strained relationship with the PKR president, but those close to the minister have rejected this.

Today, Anwar sought repeatedly to direct the media’s attention to efforts towards developing the economy, saying there were too many political distractions to this agenda.

“We focus on this [event], because sometimes we get too many distractions.

“But this is very important. I command the Speaker and Johari as they have done a really wonderful job in refocusing on the economic issue,” Anwar said in reference to Parliament Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and and the Backbenchers Council (BBC) chairman Datuk Johari Abdul’s organisation of the Malaysian Economic Symposium 2019.