Water supply to KL, Selangor fully restored

SHAH ALAM, July 25 — The water supply to all affected areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur due to diesel fuel contamination in Sungai Selangor has been fully restored today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) communications and consumer relations department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said that concerns and cooperation of all consumers during the restoring of the water supply following the incident which affected four water treatment plants (LRAs) were highly appreciated.

He said Air Selangor also thanked the Selangor government, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), government agencies, local authorities, water operators from other states that involved in assisting the restoration of water supply in the affected areas.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we urge all parties to collectively protect our water resources, use water prudently and avoid wastage,” he said in a statement.

On Friday, 1,191,942 customer accounts in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat were affected by unscheduled water disruption after diesel contamination was detected in Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant and the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant. — Bernama