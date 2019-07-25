TMJ’s second son named Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim Tunku Ismail

Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has named his new-born third son Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim Tunku Ismail. ― Picture via Instagram/hrhcrownprinceofjohor

JOHOR BARU, July 25 — The Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has named his new-born third son Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim Tunku Ismail.

In a statement issued today, president of the Johor Council of the Royal Court Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli said Sultan Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has consented to the name.

“The Sultan has consented to the name of the prince of Tunku Mahkota Johor as Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim Ibni Tunku Ismail,” he said in a statement which was posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook account here today.

Tunku Ismail’s wife, Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam gave birth to her second son on July 17 at the Royal Ward in the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

The royal couple has two other children — their eldest, Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah and a son, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim. — Bernama