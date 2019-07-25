Preparing for drought, ministry looks to map and tap Malaysia for underground water sources

Xavier said current data indicates that Malaysia may have up to five trillion cubic metres of underground water. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Water, Land, and Natural Resources Ministry has initiated a study to map the country’s largely untapped underground water sources that could serve as a reserve in tackling future drought.

Its minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said current data from the National Hydraulic Research Institute and other departments indicate Malaysia may have up to five trillion cubic metres of underground water.

“More data, which is up to date, could also reveal further pockets of underground water,” he said at the soft launch of the Malaysia International Water Convention 2019 at the Pantai 2 Sewage Treatment Plant here.

Dr Xavier said his ministry has already spoken to its partners abroad who can provide the technology for 4D mapping of underground water.

“The Mineral and Geoscience Department already has the rough data on underground water.

“So we can use that in collaboration with our partners to determine the exact figures and numbers,” he said.

The study is expected to take up to a year to complete.

Dr Xavier said he has also instructed the Water Supply Department to conduct a comprehensive audit on the water industry in all states.

“This way we can find out the problems being faced, the supply and demand, the assets available, and what can be done about it,” he said.

In his speech, Dr Xavier said climate change is an inescapable fact and that Malaysia has not been spared, based on the increasing number of droughts in the country in the past few years.

He predicted that Malaysia could face a rainfall shortage to fill its rivers and dam — the main source of raw water — by up to 30 per cent within the next 10 years.

“This means longer periods of drought. If both the federal and state governments do not get their act together, we could end up like Tamil Nadu in India,” he said.

The southern Indian state of 180 million people has suffered acute water shortages in recent years.

“I visited Kedah recently, and discovered some rivers had become dry up to the riverbeds, and patches of forests at higher altitudes catching fire.

“This is a sign for us to start taking action. If we face drought due to insufficient groundwater, then underground water is a potential solution, especially for Kedah where things are becoming dire,” Dr Xavier said.