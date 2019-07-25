Man stabs ex-wife in the face after failed reconciliation attempt

BESUT, July 25 — A man stabbed his ex-wife with a screwdriver yesterday evening after she refused to reconcile their marriage.

Besut police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said in the incident at about 4.35pm, the 28-year-old victim had to seek treatment at Besut Hospital

He said the victim, who worked as a maid, was approached by the 31-year-old suspect while working at Pantai Air Tawar, here.

“Angry when the victim refused to consider a reconciliation, the suspect stabbed her with a screwdriver on the face and hand.

“The victim suffered injuries below the right eye, on the right and left hand and the left side of the forehead," he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

Mohd Zamri said the victim was married to the suspect, a fisherman, in 2014 and had a four-year-old daughter, before divorcing on July 15, 2017.

Police managed to arrest the suspect on the roadside at Kampung Cawat here, and he would be remanded for further investigation, he said. — Bernama