Bersatu suspends critical Johor Youth chief

Norul Haszarul said he held no grudges against his party despite being instrumental in setting-up Bersatu in Johor in late 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, July 25 — Norul Haszarul Abu Samah has been suspended as Johor Bersatu Youth chief — believed for not toeing the ruling party’s line.

The vocal 37-year-old had previously insisted that Johor should maintain its youth age cap at 40 instead of lowering it to 30, as proposed by national wing chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who is also the youth and sports minister.

“I did not have any bad intentions when I made my stand that Johor should maintain its youth age on July 12.

“At the same time, I also want to reiterate that I was not influenced by others in making the stand and neither did I encourage other Bersatu members to quit the party due to the issue,” Norul Haszarul told Malay Mail today.

The politician is also Labis Bersatu Youth chief. He said his suspension letter was dated July 23 and signed by Bersatu Youth assistant secretary Ahmad Redzuan Mohamad Shafi.

Norul Haszarul said he accepted the suspension from the wing’s central leadership and held no grudges against his party despite being instrumental in setting-up Bersatu in Johor in late 2016.

Despite the suspension of his post, Norul Haszarul said he is still a Bersatu member.

He added that he will take time off from politics to focus on personal matters instead.

“I will take a break and rest for the time being,” he said.

Norul Haszarul announced his suspension on Facebook earlier today.

He had been issued a show-cause letter by the central party leadership on July 15.

“Today I received the suspension letter in my capacity as the Johor Bersatu Armada chief as well as that of the party’s Labis division following my statement (on July 12) supporting the decision of the Johor state government regarding the age limit of youth,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

A copy of his suspension letter was also attached to the post.

Norul Haszarul poured out his heart on the social network, saying he accepted his suspension with an open heart but appeared aggrieved that his party was not as open to dissenting views from members.

“However, I am no longer willing to remain silent when the Armada leadership no longer focuses on the people’s agenda and fails to fulfill the promises made in the election manifesto,” said Norul Haszarul.

“As a Malay and a native of the state, I also can’t stand being at loggerheads with the Johor palace anymore due to the attitude taken by Bersatu’s national youth chief who has constantly sparked problems with the Johor palace,” he added.

On July 12, Norul Haszarul took to Facebook to caution against “playing with fire” regarding Johor’s internal matters.

He did not name anyone in that post, but it is believed to be an allusion to Syed Saddiq’s remarks over the definition of youth.