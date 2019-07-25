Anwar’s pol-sec, Selangor MB to face PKR disciplinary board over viralled video

PKR Perak chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (centre) is pictured leaving the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The sex videos that have been the bane of PKR since May was raised at the ruling party’s political bureau meeting last night.

Its communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the bureau made two decisions.

“The Disciplinary Board has been asked to contact Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, Amirudin Shari and a few other party members. They will be asked for an explanation regarding their recent statements on the viralled video,” he said in a statement after the last night meeting.

Farhash is the party’s Perak chief and political secretary to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin is also the state PKR chief.

The other matter concerned the resolution undertaken at the PKR retreat in Port Dickson last weekend, Fahmi added.

Without elaborating, he said the resolution adopted will be sent to all absent leaders for their scrutiny.

However, news portal Malaysiakini reported Fahmi telling reporters at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya after the political bureau meeting last night that he was referring to 20 PKR leaders who were absent from the Port Dickson retreat.

According to the report, the resolution was a written declaration of support for Anwar that was signed by 120 out of 140 party leaders, including the members of the PKR central executive leadership council, as well as federal and state lawmakers present at the July 19-21 retreat.

The resolution is seen as addressing a perceived rift within PKR’s top two leaders, Anwar and his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who is said to be the target of political character assassination in the sex videos.

Former PKR Santubong Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz confessed to being one of the two men in the sex video and claimed his partner was Azmin, who is also economic affairs minister.

Azmin has consistently denied the allegation, denouncing it as an attempt to kill his political career and claimed to know the identity of the mastermind behind the videos.

Police are investigating the matter.