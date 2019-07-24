Wait for probe report on wildlife habitat destruction, says Terengganu MB

Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the state government would take appropriate action after receiving the investigation report. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA NERUS, July 24 — The Terengganu government is still waiting for an investigation report on alleged logging and mining activities in Bukit Besi, Dungun alleged to have caused the destruction of wildlife habitat in the area.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the state government would take appropriate action after receiving the investigation report.

“Anyone can make accusations, but what has happened must be investigated thoroughly by authorities. As for the state government, we are concerned about mining and logging activities.

“We will always monitor to ensure regulations are followed all the time, and not just during encroachments,” he said, in reference to the incident last week in which a pair of tigers made the national news after it began roaming freely in a village here.

Ahmad Samsuri, after launching 160 units of Affordable Flats in Tok Jembal here today, also hoped that no one would make their own conclusions until the full investigation report was delivered by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) and the Foresty Department.

Last Thursday, a video of the tigers strolling casually in Kampung Besul, Bukit Besi, went viral in social media, before one of them was caught the next day before being transferred to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) in Sungkai, Perak for treatment.

However, the captured male tiger known as ‘Awang Besul’ died due to canine distemper virus early yesterday morning. — Bernama