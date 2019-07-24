Sarawak Day organiser questions motive behind report lodged against peaceful rally

SAPA president Dominique Ng speaks to reporters after the Sarawak Independence Day celebrations July 22, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 24 — Sarawak Association of People’s Aspirations (SAPA) president Dominique Ng Kim Ho today question the motive of a person who lodged a police report against the organisers of a Sarawak Day rally held here two days ago.

He said the person who lodged the report had wasted police and the organisers’ time as an investigation was initiated for no reason.

The rally was organised by SAPA, Sarawak For Sarawakians (S4S), Solidariti Anak Sarawak (SAS), Dayak National Congress (DNC) and Persatuan Melayu Sarawak (PMS).

Ng said the organisers had obtained the necessary permission from police, Kuching North City Hall and the state government to hold the rally at the Central Padang from 8am to 12 noon on July 22.

Ng said St Thomas’ Cathedral had allowed the organisers to make use of its nearby parking spaces for the rally participants.

“Despite all these, there was a police report lodged against us,” Ng said after his statement was recorded at Kuching district police headquarters.

He spent almost two hours at the centre.

The others whose statements were recorded by the police were S4S leader KC Tan, secretary William Mangor and SAPA secretary Nurul Hidayah Abu Bakar.

Ng said the rally which drew close to 5,000 participants and was held peacefully and that the organisers did not breach the conditions imposed by the police, City Hall and the state government.

He recalled a report was also lodged against the organisers and speakers of a rally held on April 28 last year.

He said his statement and the statements of the speakers at the rally were recorded by the police.

He said no action was taken against them despite having their statements recorded by the police.

Ng said police reports had also been lodged against him for raising the national and state flags to mark September 16 as Malaysia Day from 2005 to 2013.

“From 2005 to 2013, reports were lodged against me, but the police never came to look for me for my statement,” he said.

He said last year a policeman came to his office to record his statement for the reports lodged against him from 2005 to 2013.

“In all these eight years, I didn’t know that reports had been lodged against me. The police officer who came to my office said the police wanted to close the case,” Ng said.

September 16 was officially declared as a national public holiday in 2014 by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.