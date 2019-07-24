Public awareness of solid waste segregation still not satisfactory, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin at a press conference in Kelana Jaya January 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Public awareness of solid waste segregation has yet to reach a satisfactory level although the government has made this compulsory since September 2015.

Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister, Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah told the Dewan Negara today that under the law, passed in 2016, action could be taken against those who broke this law.

He said the government would continue carrying out advocacy campaigns to create public awareness of the importance of preserving the environment.

The deputy minister was replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Rabiyah Ali who wanted to know the extent of the community’s 3R (reduce, reuse, recycle) practice in solid waste segregation.

Earlier, to Rabiyah’s original question on the effectiveness of the regulation, he said as a result of the awareness campaigns, the recycling rate in the country had improved from 15.7 per cent in 2015 to 28.06 per cent in 2019. — Bernama