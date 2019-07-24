Adib's inquest ends, no date on decision

Muhammad Adib, 24, of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was severely injured when he arrived in the vicinity of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, early on November 27 to put out a car fire during riots that erupted purportedly over the relocation of the house of worship. — Picture via Twitter

SHAH ALAM, July 24 — The inquest to determine the cause of death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim came to a close today after 41 days of hearing that began on February 11.

However, no date has been set for the decision.

The court heard the testimonies of 30 witnesses and received 137 exhibits.

Before announcing her decision to conclude the hearing today, Coroner Rofiah Mohamad said the interested parties can provide their written submissions to the court by August 21.

It is learned that only Muhammad Adib’s family intends to make a written submission.

Muhammad Adib, 24, of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was severely injured when he arrived in the vicinity of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, early on November 27 to put out a car fire during riots that erupted purportedly over the relocation of the house of worship.

He died on December 17 at the National Heart Institute.

Some people claimed that he was injured when a fire truck reversed into him while others alleged that he was assaulted by several rioters.

Coroner Rofiah said today that she was satisfied with the testimonies and that the court would not call any more witnesses.

Among those who testified were Kuala Lumpur Hospital forensic specialist Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi and a senior forensic pathologist in the United Kingdom, Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid. — Bernama