Johor Wildlife Dept seizes 167 leather products from retail outlet at Senai Airport

KULAI, July 24 — The Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department seized 167 leather products, believed made from the skin of wild animals, worth RM40,000, from a retail outlet at the Senai International Airport here after they were found without the necessary documents.

Its director, Salman Saaban, said the seizure was made last Monday after the department was informed on the sale of handicraft products made from wild animal skin at the airport premises.

A 51-year-old Indonesian woman was found to be handling the business there and there was no document or licence on the leather items, believed made from python skin and from a neighbouring country, he said in a statement today.

He said the woman was being detained for investigation under Section 60 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 for taking or keeping any part or derivative of any protected wildlife without a licence. — Bernama