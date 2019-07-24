Deputy minister: Muhyiddin, DAP meeting to discuss citizenship issues

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (right) said the meeting between DAP Members of Parliament and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was to discuss the issue of citizenship and other relevant documents. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The meeting between DAP Members of Parliament and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was to discuss the issue of citizenship and other relevant documents.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman noted that the meeting was also to discuss the Standard Operating Procedures in the process of citizenship application which needs to be improved, in particular involving Malaysians categorised as stateless citizens.

“I personally took note of the meeting...the purpose of the meeting to discuss things that can be improved in ensuring those who deserve the citizenship are not deprived of their rights, that is the essence (of the meeting),” he said during question time at the Dewan Negara sitting, here today.

The deputy minister said this in reply to Senator Datuk Mustapha Kamal Mohd Yusoff who wanted to know the details of the issues discussed in the meeting between some Members of Parliament with Muhyiddin on July 22.

Yesterday, Lanang Member of Parliament, Alice Lau through her Facebook page posted a few of her photos with several other DAP Member of Parliament with a caption, ‘meeting with Muhyiddin to discuss some issues on citizenship’.

With her in the photo were Beruas Member of Parliament, Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, M. Kula Segaran (Ipoh Barat), Hannah Yeoh (Segambut), Lim Guan Eng (Bagan) and Teo Nie Ching (Kulai). — Bernama