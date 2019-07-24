Bacterial infection on leg lands Perak MB in surgery

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu turned heads yesterday when he hobbled to the state legislative assembly on a pair of crutches. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 24 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has been hospitalised after undergoing a surgery on his leg last night.

The Mentri Besar’s Office (MBO) said the surgery was carried out due to cellulitis, a serious bacterial infection on his leg, but did not disclose which leg or part was affected.

“The surgery last night was successful and he has to be admitted in the hospital for antibiotic treatments,” it added in a statement.

The MBO added that Ahmad Faizal has been advised to rest for five days to ease the swelling in the affected leg.

The MBO did not mention the name of the hospital but Malay Mail understands Ahmad Faizal is being treated at a private facility here

Ahmad Faizal turned heads yesterday when he hobbled to the state legislative assembly on a pair of crutches.

His shoeless left foot appeared swollen and bandaged.

In its statement yesterday, the MBO said the mentri besar had a mild eczema infection on his left leg.