Putrajaya seeks heftier fine against TNB for overcharging consumers

BANGI, July 23 —Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) may pay a bigger fine for its faulty billing earlier this year if the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry gets its way.

Yeo Bee Yin said her ministry is consulting the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to impose higher fines against the power giant for overcharging thousands of users for consumption of electricity in May.

“We are negotiating with the AGC on the amount. Of course, we want higher fines,” she said, stating further that the ministry is committed to protecting consumers.

The minister had promised stern action against TNB in May, even after the power company rectified the May 15 glitch that led to a massive spike in billing consumers.

TNB chief executive officer Amir Hamzah Azizan said the glitch was the cause of a five-day downtime in which the company was unable to carry out any billing, which triggered a massive overcharge for some homes and businesses after the system powered on again.