Ministry: Malaysia upholds foreign policy of non-interference

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysia continues to uphold its foreign policy of non-interference and mutual respect in its relations with other sovereign countries.

As such, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today said that it acknowledged the efforts made by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Malaysia.

“As Malaysia practices democracy, CSOs are free to express their views and issue any statements of concern.

“However, the ministry underlines that views expressed by CSOs in Malaysia may not reflect the views and policies of the Malaysian Government,” it said. — Bernama