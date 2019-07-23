Lawyer confirms Azmin’s sex video accuser Haziq to be out of police custody today

According to lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar, Haziq (pic) said his client will be out at 3pm at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, the man who claimed to have sex with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in a leaked video, is expected to be released from detention today.

Lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar who is representing Haziq said his client will be out at 3pm at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

“That's what the police told me. The police called to say that at 3pm, they will release him on a police bail,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Haziq claimed in May to be one of two men in a series of sex video clips and claimed his partner to be Azmin.

Azmin has consistently rejected the allegation while PKR sacked Haziq earlier this month.

The former Santubong PKR Youth chief was arrested together with Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak who is also political secretary to the party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and a third man in Bandar Seri Alam in Masai, near Pasir Gudang last Tuesday.

Haziq was initially remanded for four days, but police later extended the detention period another three days from July 21.

Police have confirmed the sex videos are genuine but added that they are unable to verify the identities of the two men in them.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has maintained that the sex video is being used as a political agenda to destroy the career of one of his Cabinet colleagues, without naming anyone.

Azmin has also said he knows the identity of the mastermind behind the scandal, but refused to name the person, passing the responsibility to the police who are still investigating the issue.