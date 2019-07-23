ESSZone curfew extended till Aug 9, says Sabah police chief

Sabah police chief Datuk Omar Mammah. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 23 — The 6pm-6am curfew in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) waters which is to end this Thursday has been extended to August 9, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah announced in a statement here today.

The curfew involves the waters of seven districts in the east coast of Sabah namely Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

The curfew was imposed due to the propensity of militants from the southern Philippines especially the Abu Sayyaf group attempting to engage in kidnap for ransom activities in these waters.

However, those who depend on the sea for their livelihoods can get special exemptions from the respective district police chiefs.

The same applies for emergencies. — Bernama