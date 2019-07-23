Dr M: I am not defending Azmin

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad clarified that his latest remarks on the scandal posted on his personal blog this morning was a rejection of gutter politics. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today denied that he is Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s white knight amid a sex scandal rocking the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The prime minister clarified that his latest remarks on the scandal posted on his personal blog this morning was a rejection of gutter politics.

“I'm not defending him, I'm saying that dirty kind of politics like that will not trap me into being a part of it,” the PH chairman said of Azmin.

Dr Mahathir added that the scandal should serve as a lesson to deter others from attempting to use sex to sabotage the political careers of others, especially if the mastermind and producer of the video clips were caught.

Dr Mahathir, who is from Bersatu, reiterated that those who think he can be manipulated, are mistaken.

“Obviously somebody is trying to make use of me to achieve their purpose. This is not the usual video that you see before. This is purposely created in order to achieve certain nasty objective.

“To prevent somebody from making progress in politics. It's quite different from just recording something that actually happened. This was planned and I'm not going to be an agent for making the plan a success,” he told reporters after launching the National Financial Literacy Strategy 2019-2023 here.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador who was also present at the event said neither he nor his men are under political pressure in investigating the video clips.

He added that even if there were pressure, the police will not cave in but will strictly follow the standard operating procedures in handling such matters.