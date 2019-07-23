Air Selangor: Water supply in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur 77pc restored

Last Friday, 1,191,942 customer accounts in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat were affected by unscheduled water disruption. — Picture by Mukriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 23 ― Water supply to 77 per cent of the areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur which was disrupted due to diesel pollution in Sungai Selangor has been restored as of 6am today.

Head of the Communications and Consumer Relations Department, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, Abdul Raof Ahmad said water supply to the affected areas in Gombak and Kuala Selangor have been restored 94 and 90 per cent.

“Supply in Kuala Lumpur affected areas have been restored 82 per cent, Klang/Shah Alam (75 per cent), Petaling (70 per cent), Hulu Selangor (47 per cent), and Kuala Langat (39 per cent).

“The restoration process is being carried out and the target for total restoration of water supply to all the affected areas is 9am on Saturday,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that water tankers have been deployed while the 24-hour one-stop service centres activated to provide assistance to consumers in the affected areas.

At the same time, consumers in these areas can also get water supply from public taps.

Abdul Raof said members of the public can get the latest information on water supply disruption through the “Air Selangor” application on smartphones or the website, from the Facebook account “Air Selangor” and Twitter @air_selangor.

Last Friday, 1,191,942 customer accounts in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat were affected by unscheduled water disruption after diesel pollution was detected in phase 1, 2 and 3 of the Sungai Selangor water treatment plant and the Rantau Panjang water plant near here. ― Bernama