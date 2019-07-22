Smelling sabotage, SPAN files police report on Sg Selangor diesel contamination

The Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase 1, 2 and 3, and the Rantau Panjang WTP were forced to shut down yesterday evening after diesel was found at their raw water intake, suspected to stem from sand mining activities upriver. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The National Water Service Commission (SPAN) filed a police report today urging the authorities to investigate the possibility of sabotage at four raw water treatment facilities in Selangor.

The Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase 1, 2 and 3, and the Rantau Panjang WTP were forced to shut down yesterday evening after diesel was found at their raw water intake, suspected to stem from sand mining activities upriver.

Another unscheduled water cut took place just two days earlier affecting 1,133 areas involving 1,166,842 customer accounts in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor due to an odour pollution at the Sungai Selangor raw water source.

SPAN chairman Charles Santiago said the two incidences within three days is alarming.

“It is an offence under Section 121(1) of the Water Services Industry Act of 2006 Act 655 to pollute any water channels or water supply lines that could harm the public.

“We will use these Acts to take stern action against the culprits.

“SPAN also hopes the Selangor state government will end the concessions for sand contractors if found to be contributing to the pollution,” he said in a statement.

Charles said the federal government must halt all economic activities along the river channels, especially at its source, if it is serious about stopping the water contamination.