Putrajaya greenlights RM2m for Perak preliminary study on a duty-free Pangkor

KAMPUNG GAJAH, July 22 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today said that the ministry has approved an allocation of RM2 million to the Perak government to conduct a preliminary study ahead of the declaration of Pangkor as a duty-free island, starting January 1.

Azmin said that the allocation was part of the total RM468 million allocation to develop the infrastructure on the island as duty free.

He added that the allocation was approved today during his meeting with Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in Ipoh this morning.

“We agree with the state government to start a preliminary study. It is important to have this study, because only then we can know what infrastructure is needed on the island,” he told reporters after attending the meet and greet programme with the FELCRA residents here.

Last November, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced Pulau Pangkor as duty-free island when tabling Budget 2019 at Parliament.

Azmin also said Perak has a lot of industries that need to be developed, including automotive and tourism, to attract more investors to the state.

“We also want connectivity to attract big investments like highway networks, the internet can be improved,” he added.