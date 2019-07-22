Negri Sembilan MB describes PAS as ‘soothsayer’ for its prediction on GE15

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to reporters ahead of the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, July 22 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun described the state PAS statement which predicted that it would win the 20 state seats in the next general election as a ‘pak nujum’ (soothsayer).

“Politicians have always liked to predict and play ‘pak nujum’ since back in the day... it was the same when we were the opposition, we liked to predict ... So no problem for anyone to predict.

“In politics many like to play ‘pak nujum’ who like to give unsolicited data and figures to win,” he told reporters after the Negri Sembilan First Class Excellent Graduate Award Ceremony here today.

The Negri Sembilan PKR chairman said this in reply to a statement by state PAS commissioner Rafiei Mustapha on Saturday who was quoted as saying that the party’s cooperation with UMNO would be able to win 20 of the 36 state seats, thus forming the state government in the 15th General Election (GE 15).

Rafiei said the prediction was based on the data and the number of voters of both parties in the constituencies in the GE14 and from the 20 targeted seats, one of which was the Sikamat State Assembly seat which is now held by Aminuddin.

Aminuddin, who is also Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said it was too early to make such an impression.

“In democracy, we work and fight with opponents... let the people decide. What’s important to us in the little more than three years we still have is for us to work hard for the people and then we let them decide.

“For me it is still too early... they probably got an early premonition, I do not see any yet, so let them make their early predictions, we have no problems with that and will work for the people,” he said.

Earlier at the event, Aminuddin in his address reminded the audience that the award or the value of the rewards earned was not a matter of importance but rather the acquired knowledge that should be best utilised for the betterment of society.

Expressing pride in the achievements of all the graduates, he also invited all the recipients to work together with the government to help develop Negri Sembilan.

At the ceremony, 155 Negri Sembilan-born graduates who received their first degree in their studies last year, received the First Class Excellent Graduate Award from the state government.

Each of them received RM5,000 in cash from Negri Sembilan Foundation presented by Aminuddin. — Bernama