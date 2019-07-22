Muhyiddin meets Johor MB, state assembly members to discuss various issues

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, July 22 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin met with State Assembly Members at the residence of Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, here last night.

Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president, said the meeting was to discuss various issues regarding their role as elected representatives of the people.

“Some of the strong suggestions from the state assembly members to improve the quality of service to the people like the people’s caring initiatives have received the attention of the Johor Mentri Besar and Johor State Exco.

“Some matters pertaining to the role of the federal government have also received my and Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub’s attention who is also the Simpang Jeram Assemblyman,” said the Home Minister, in a statement posted on his official Facebook.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh MP and Gambir state assemblyman, said such gatherings were crucial to strengthen the collaboration of Pakatan Rakyat’s representatives in the state of Johor in an effort to improve the quality of service to the people.

Also present at the meeting were Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang, former Johor Mentri Besar and Kempas Assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian and state executive councillors. — Bernama