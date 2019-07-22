MACC deputy chief: Remand order against lawyer, deputy public prosecutor extended over alleged corruption

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the remand order against a lawyer and a deputy public prosecutor over alleged corruption involving the release of illegal immigrants has been extended for two days. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The remand order against a lawyer and a deputy public prosecutor (DPP) over alleged corruption involving the release of illegal immigrants has been extended for two days, and ends tomorrow.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, said six policemen who had previously been remanded to assist with the investigations were released today.

“I can only confirm that the remand of a lawyer and a deputy DPP has been extended, while the six policemen who were detained have been released,” he told reporters after the opening a transparency workshop here.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Kota has described the detention of the lawyer and deputy DPP in a corruption case as a serious issue.

On July 20, six police officers from the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters as well as the lawyer and deputy DPP were detained by the MACC to assist with investigations into the case. — Bernama