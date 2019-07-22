MACC arrests Sessions Court judge over illegal immigrants case

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya confirmed the arrest and said the judge was held this evening to assist in the probe over a case of arrested illegal immigrants released after payment was made. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested a Sessions Court judge in Selangor to assist in the investigation related to a case of illegal immigrants.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya confirmed the arrest and said the judge was held this evening to assist in the probe over a case of arrested illegal immigrants released after payment was made.

She said the arrest is also related to the recent arrests of a lawyer and a DPP as well as several policemen.

“A sum of money was also seized during the arrest,” she said in a statement.

It was reported earlier that the remand of the lawyer and the DPP has been extended by two days until tomorrow.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said six policemen arrested over the probe were released today.

Last week, six policemen from the Hulu Selangor District Police headquarters as well as the lawyer and DPP were arrested to help in the investigation into the case.

Hulu Selangor District Police acting chief DSP Azman Ab Rahman, when contacted, confirmed the arrests of the policemen and said all of them were held last Wednesday to help in the investigation into the release of 15 illegal immigrants. — Bernama