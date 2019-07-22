Johor exco demands parents’ heads over Pasir Gudang daredevil kids stunt on moving car (VIDEO)

A screen capture of the video showing the two boys seated at the back of a moving silver Toyota Vios. — Picture courtesy of Armada JB WhatsApp group

JOHOR BARU, July 22 — Strict action should be taken against the parents of two boys whose “Superman” pose on the back of a moving sedan in Pasir Gudang was captured on video, Johor state executive councillor Liow Cai Tung said today.

The state tourism, women, family and community development committee chairman said her call for immediate action by authorities was to prevent a repeat of such dangerous stunts.

“I take this opportunity to thank the Seri Alam district police effort to identify the owner, driver and the children involved in the video.

“The police and enforcement agencies should not tolerate or compromise such acts where firm action must be taken against those responsible,” she said in a statement commending the police for their swift arrest of a man believed to be the car owner of the silver Toyota Vios featured in the stunt.

Liow, who is also the Johor Jaya assemblyman, reminded the public that personal safety and that of other road users should be the main priorities and responsibilities for motorists.

She said parents should be more responsible in educating their children on such risks.

“The recent incident of two children clinging to the back of a car at Taman Scientex in Pasir Gudang was not supposed to happen.

“It’s a dangerous stunt involving children as well as endangering other road users,” said Liow.

Police today confirmed arresting a 49-year-old man in Pasir Gudang yesterday in connection with a six-second clip that has gone viral on social media over the weekend.

In the clip, two boys were seen clinging to the back of the car with their bodies fully stretched out over the trunk as the sedan car coursed through traffic lights in Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang.