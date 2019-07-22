Govt approves RM2m allocation for Pangkor’s tax-free study, says Azmin

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Mohamed Ali arrives for the ‘Majlis Doa Kesyukuran’ at the Selangor MB official residence in Shah Alam, July 21, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PASIR SALAK, July 22 — The Ministry of Economic Affairs has approved a RM2 million allocation for the Perak state government to undertake a preliminary study ahead of the proclamation of Pulau Pangkor as a duty-free island on Jan 1, 2020.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the allocation was approved during his meeting with Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in Ipoh this morning.

He said the government is providing a total allocation of RM486 million to prepare the necessary infrastructure for the island’s upcoming duty-free status.

“We have given the go-ahead to the state government to conduct a preliminary study and from there we can ascertain the type of infrastructure needed on the island,” Mohamed Azmin said to reporters after a meet-and-greet session with Felcra Seberang Perak residents here today.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that Pulau Pangkor would become a duty-free island during his 2019 Budget presentation in Dewan Rakyat in November last year.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin said Perak had a number of industries which needed to be expanded, including the automotive and tourism industries, in order to attract more investors to the state. — Bernama