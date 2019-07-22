Chief Secretary to Government: A-G Report should be taken as ‘lessons learnt’

Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar said the findings and recommendations in the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 1 should be taken as ‘lessons learnt’ by all ministries in taking corrective measures. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — The findings and recommendations in the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 1 should be taken as “lessons learnt” by all ministries in taking corrective measures even though most of them were found to have achieved good and excellent levels in their financial management compliance, Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar said.

He said this was to ensure their mistakes and weaknesses will not recur.

“Financial procedures and circulars must be adhered to so that all programmes, activities or project can be implemented effectively with good governance of public funds, which can also reduce waste,” he said in a statement here.

Ismail said the planning and monitoring of government projects should also be done meticulously and frequently so as to avoid problems such as delay or abandonment.

In a bid to improve the efficiency of public service delivery, Ismail also called on all ministries to develop their own Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) under the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) to identify their weaknesses in governance, integrity and anti-corruption efforts so as to avoid the problem of inefficient financial management. — Bernama