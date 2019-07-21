Parents should not take children’s character development lightly, says Mukhriz

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks during Bersatu special assembly, at Malaysia Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Serdang July 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SUNGAI PETANI, July 21 — Parents have been asked not to take their children’s character or academic development lightly.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said, this was because parents and families were the most important caregivers and have a major influence on the character development of children, he said.

“What needs to be emphasised here is that parents should not take their children’s academic and character development lightly because at this age they need good guidance from parents. For many children, the most important role models are their parents.

“A good generation is one born from a harmonious environment and has a good education starting from home and learning institutions,” he said when bringing to a close the Kemas Kindergarten Potential Day near here today.

Mukhriz also said the responsibility of educating children not only depends on teachers but also involved the role of parents to ensure that children’s learning journey continues. — Bernama