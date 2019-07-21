Loyalty has its limit, Azmin says in coded speech at solidarity event

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Mohamed Ali delivers his speech during a solidarity event at Selangor MB’s official residence in Shah Alam, July 21, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, July 21 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had some strong words of retort for his detractors today, warning that his loyalty has its limit.

In a coded speech at a solidarity event organised for him at the Selangor Mentri Besar’s residence, the Economics Affair Minister said that he has always been a true friend and has never betrayed friends.

In his unplanned speech, Azmin said he will not sit still if there are leaders who do not stay true in the struggle for the betterment of the people.

“I had no intention to speak tonight, but when I saw the extraordinary turnout, which never happened in the mentri besar’s residence, regardless of whether it’s the current mentri besar or the previous one, where there was such a big turnout. This is the first time I’m seeing thousands.

“So tonight, I stand in front of my brethren and Malaysians. I vow, I promise. Whatever attacks are thrown to me, I will still rise to bring new politics to this nation.

“Let me face this alone, let me face the person or people whom I have known before, but our loyalty has its limit.

“I am loyal to the truth and justice, and I will always fight for justice and the truth. Not for my family, but I want Malaysians, the Muslims and the Malays to get the justice they deserve,” Azmin said to a packed hall.

MORE TO COME