Education, Domestic Trade Ministries to work together to address vaping among students

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will work with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to address the problem of electronic cigarettes and vape products being sold to schoolchildren.

MOE in a statement today said based on the monitoring made, it found that the sale of such materials took place outside the school area.

“MOE takes this issue of selling of illegal materials such as electronic cigarettes and vape products to school students that went viral over the past few days seriously.

“In this regard, in order to ensure that this is not widespread, MOE will work with KPDNHEP to curb sales of prohibited substances especially to schoolchildren,” the statement said.

KPM said it would take appropriate measures to provide exposure on the prohibition of the purchase and the danger of using such materials from a health standpoint.

It reminds parents to monitor their children’s activities who are inclined towards the use of the forbidden substance. — Bernama