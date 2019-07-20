IGP: Don't fight publicly and waste police's time on petty things

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador says that politicians should not bring their fights with each other into the public and get others involved. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Political parties should not conduct their internal disputes publicly and waste the police's resources on petty matters, the Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

Abdul Hamid noted that the sex video scandal that the police is now investigating is a waste of the police's time, noting that politicians should not bring their fights with each other into the public and get others involved.

“Don't bring your fights out into the public and get everyone else involved and make the police waste their time and resources to investigate such petty matters,” he was quoted saying by local daily The Star's online website.

He pointed out that his Thursday statement regarding analysis of the sex video's authenticity was merely in response to demands to do so.

“This whole thing is political. I have been urged from day one to verify the authenticity of the video.

“Now after doing so, I am being accused of making political statements,” he was quoted saying.

On Thursday, Abdul Hamid clarified that Cybersecurity Malaysia’s analysis on the video found that there is a high likelihood of the video being authentic but that the facial recognition process returned negative results on those seen in the video.

The IGP had also then said the police’s investigation has shown that a leader of a political party had led a notorious pact to embarrass and tarnish and individual’s reputation via a video created by quarters that were hired with hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

The sex videos that were released allegedly implicated minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who is also PKR deputy president, but the latter has denied being involved and described it as a ploy to harm his political career.

The sex video scandal which has been making national headlines has thrown further attention on the rivalry between Azmin and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with the two trading barbs this week over the matter.

In the same The Star report today, Abdul Hamid confirmed that the police has arrested two more individuals in Shah Alam yesterday in relation to the sex video probe, adding that the police will also seek to extend the remand of some of those previously arrested for the probe.

He said there is always the possibility of more arrests being made as investigations on the case are still ongoing.

For the investigation, the police arrested six individuals last Sunday including former PKR member Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz who confessed to be one of two individuals seen in the video, while three other individuals including Anwar’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak were arrested on Wednesday.