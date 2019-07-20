Cops record statements from Orang Asli who obstructed logging activities in Gerik

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain the three Orang Asli were believed to have incited others to erect the blockades, therefore, police wished to get their statements and diffuse the situation. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, July 20 ― Three Orang Asli had their statements taken by police this morning, in connection with a blockade put up on Thursday to prevent logging activities on a 42-hectare area in Kampung Papan, Gerik.

According to Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain, the three men who have not been arrested, were taken to the Gerik police station as loggers had lodged a police report about several wooden blockades which had been erected to prevent logging activities and access to the area.

He told Bernama today that the three Orang Asli were believed to have incited others to erect the blockades, and therefore, police wished to get their statements and diffuse the situation.

Razarudin also said that the logging activities were believed to have been approved by the state government and had begun one year ago.

He clarified that the three were allowed to return home after giving their statements, adding that the matter would be further discussed with the Orang Asli community by the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA). ― Bernama