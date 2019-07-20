Bersatu constitution must be amended for stronger, clearer future, says Muhyiddin

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during Bersatu special assembly, at Malaysia Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Serdang July 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SERDANG, July 20 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that the party’s constitution must be amended so it can move forward and shoulder even bigger responsibilities.

He said amendments to the party’s constitution will also determine Bersatu’s direction and its efforts in struggling for the Malays and the country as a whole.

“We have been entrusted to shoulder this burden by everyone, not just the Malays,” Muhyiddin said in his speech during Bersatu’s extraordinary general meeting at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS)

He reminded the assembled delegates that the decision to amend the constitution would not be the last of its kind.

“In the future we will see new developments which will require us to scrutinise the party constitution and may require changes again, we will do so from time to time in the future,” Muhyiddin said.

He expressed his hope that the amendments, which was formulated by the special committee under deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and approved by the Supreme Council under chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, will be accepted by all Bersatu members.

“We feel this is a crucial matter which requires undivided support from all the delegates.

“Of course, questions can be raised and doubts voiced, which will be addressed during the meeting,” Muhyiddin said.

He urged delegates to remember their duties and responsibilities in line with its slogan.

“United, honourable, and trustworthy (bersatu, bermaruah, dan beramanah), for the political transformation we bring is not just for Bersatu by for the rakyat as well.

“Now the prime minister’s leadership is being evaluated by the rakyat. Hence it is important for us to continue supporting him so Malaysia can push forward,” Muhyiddin.

Some 1,215 delegates from all over the country gathered at MAEPS to amend Bersatu’s constitution, which deals with membership roles, among others.