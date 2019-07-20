Azmin can’t be PM? Anything is possible in politics, Dr M loyalist tells Anwar supporter

Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan said DAP’s Ronnie Liu has spoken too soon when claiming that Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has no chance to be the next prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — DAP’s Ronnie Liu has spoken too soon when claiming that Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has no chance to be the next prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan has said.

Khairuddin, who is seen as a staunch supporter of Dr Mahathir, told off Liu who in turn is viewed as a loyalist of Azmin’s rival Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“How does YB Ronnie Liu know that Dato Seri Azmin Ali cannot be prime minister?!” Khairuddin wrote in a statement today, asserting that Azmin would certainly have the possibility of one day becoming the prime minister if it is divine will.

Earlier today, DAP central executive committee member Liu had touched on PKR president Anwar and PKR deputy president Azmin’s rivalry, claiming that Anwar is still Pakatan Harapan’s majority choice to be the next prime minister and that Azmin allegedly had no chance to be Dr Mahathir’s successor.

Khairuddin however said that the reality of politics is that political scenarios may change from time to time, and that anything could happen in politics despite the best of plans.

“I don’t understand certain people who are power-crazy and want to grab power!! In the struggle, if we are sincerely wanting to fight for the interests of the nation and country, even without a position we would fight!! No need to seize power!!” he said in his statement, without specifying who he was referring to.

Khairuddin also said, “YB Ronnie Liu may think Datuk Seri Azmin Ali does not have enough support but sometimes support can change in politics!! It is too early for YB Ronnie Liu to say those words!!”

Khairuddin, who is Parti Amanah Negara’s parliamentary coordinator for Jasin, went on to defend Azmin’s character.

Without specifying who his comments were aimed at, Khairuddin said one should not be fearful of his own shadow as Azmin is a politician who is “very loyal to his leader” and is not power-crazy or a back-stabber.

“Don’t be too worried and fearful of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali as he is also a politician that is mature that is never in a haste to cling on to power,” he said, asserting that Azmin is a good worker who is always focused on his responsibilities without any agenda for his personal interest.

The rivalry between Anwar and Azmin is seen as an internal PKR dispute that is being played out openly, with some observers linking it to speculation that Azmin may be favoured to eventually take over the prime minister post instead of Anwar.

Dr Mahathir, who is both Pakatan Harapan chairman and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman, yesterday said the ruling coalition has to stop infighting for power or risk actually losing power.

The PH coalition, which is in its first term of government, is composed of PKR, PPBM, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly assured that he would stick to his promise of handing over the prime minister post to Anwar eventually, but has not fixed a timeline for this to take place.

