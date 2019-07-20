Amid split, Anwar says to listen to party first before commenting further

PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters during the PKR retreat in Port Dickson July 20, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PORT DICKSON, July 20 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he was advised by his party members to refrain from making any media statements, until the end of the party's three-day leaders retreat.

The Port Dickson MP said that he was advised to first gather all the feedback given by his party members, before speaking to the press.

“They advised me; don't make any statements until negotiations with all, so I abide by their view.

“So until the retreat is over, listen to (their) views (first), then only we will make comments,” Anwar told media members here.

