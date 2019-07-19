Upcoming Perak assembly will see move to compel all state reps, families to declare assets

Perak Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham speaks to reporters at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh July 19, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 19 — Perak Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham said a new motion for all state assemblymen and their immediate family members to declare their respective assets will be debated in the coming state assembly session, which will take place from July 23 to 25.

Ngeh said that the motion was brought up by Pasir Bedamar assemblyman Terence Naidu.

“All assemblymen and their immediate family members need to declare asset and submit it to the state speaker, which then will be referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission within three months upon the approval of the motion,” he told a press conference at the State Secretariat Building here.

Ngeh also said the new motion is also in accordance with the practice in the Parliament, where all members, as well as their families, need to declare their assets.

“At the moment, only mentris besar and state executive councillors (exco) have declared their asset. But Perak is taking a step further by inviting all assemblymen to do the same,” he said.

Ngeh also said the audit report from the State Public Account Committee (PAC) on Mentri Besar Incorporate (MB Inc), which has been completed, will be debated during this session.

“However, the audit report on Movie Animation Park Studio (MAPS) by PAC is yet to be completed and probably will only be debated in the next session,” he said.

Ngeh also said that this state assembly session was shortened from its initial five days to three days as not many matters were brought up.

“It’s not something new as during the previous administration, we once had a session for only three hours. However, we will extend it if needed,” he said.

Ngeh also said that all the exco members can attend the state assembly despite the postponement of their swearing-in by the Perak Palace.

“When an exco is appointed, it is for one term, which is five years. If there are other ceremonies, it’s only for the renewal of their commitment in their position.

“So, unless they are stripped of their position or have resigned, they are still the exco. Therefore, there is no issue for them to come to the state assembly,” he said.

“Moreover, they are still the assemblymen. Even if the person exits a party or the party doesn’t want an individual, that individual is still the assemblyman as he or she was chosen by the people,” he added.

The swearing-in ceremony, which was supposed to be conducted on July 11, was postponed to an as yet unspecified date.

When asked if the state assembly is expecting or prepared for a “heated” session following the rape and corruption allegations surrounding two state excos, Ngeh said that the state assemblymen are free to bring up issues, but this should follow the law and benefit the state and its people.