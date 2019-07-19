Sex video scandal: 13 state PKR women’s wing calls for action against mastermind

Thirteen PKR state women’s wing chiefs have urged the police to go after those responsible for the sex video scandal involving a former PKR youth leader and a man resembling a Cabinet member. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, July 19 — Thirteen PKR state women’s wing chiefs have urged the police to go after those responsible for the sex video scandal involving a former PKR youth leader and a man resembling a Cabinet member.

The 13 women leaders in a joint statement said that police should go after the culprits, including those in high places.

“We urge (the police) to take stern action against the mastermind who directed and funded the dirty deeds, regardless of how high (the perpetrator’s) position may be.

“Such acts must not go unpunished. What will happen to the pride of this country if criminals go unpunished?” the statement read.

However, the only PKR state women’s wing chief to not sign the statement was Nur Zarina Zakaria of Penang, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s home state.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said that videos allegedly implicating a federal minister has been authenticated.

He disclosed that Cybersecurity Malaysia conducted the verification after police provided the agency with the videos.

However, he said the agency was also not able to positively identify the two men shown in the videos that were leaked online.

The sex clips first emerged in May and former PKR Santubong Youth chief, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz then claimed he was one of two men in them and accused Economic Affairs Minister and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali of being the other.

Azmin has consistently rejected the allegation while PKR sacked Haziq earlier this month.

Police remanded a total of nine men, including Haziq and Anwar’s political secretary and PKR’s Perak leader Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, in various location in connection with the sex videos.